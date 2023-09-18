"I absolutely love Ronaldo" - Wales rugby star who copied Siuuu celebration after scoring against Portugal at World Cup makes interesting claim

Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit recently expressed his adoration for Cristiano Ronaldo, pulling off his iconic 'Siuuu' celebration against Portugal in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He also claimed he did not intend to wind up the Portuguese fans after several fans were offended on social media.

Rees-Zammit featured for Wales in the Rugby World Cup group stages as they demolished Portugal 28-8 on September 16. The 22-year-old scored a try before emulating the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 'Siuuu' celebration in front of the French crowd.

Some fans on social media believed he did this to mock the Portuguese fans in attendance. However, Rees-Zammit revealed his friends had simply dared him to do it.

He spoke to Sky Sports and said (via GOAL):

"A few of the boys back home, they are massive football fans. We're all Man United fans and they said if you score against Portugal, you're probably not going to play them often, can you do the Ronaldo celebration? And I scored and I've done it."

When asked how he thought the Portuguese fans took it, he replied:

"I'm not sure. I heard a few 'SIUUUs' in the background, which is good, but it wasn't meant to be offensive or anything, you know? I absolutely love Ronaldo, he's my idol and I thought why not do his celebration?"

The Al-Nassr superstar is an icon for Portugal. The 28-year-old is the most-capped and highest-scoring international player of all time, having netted 123 times in 201 appearances.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo next be back in action for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will next face Iranian club Persepolis at the Azadi Stadium for their AFC Champions League group-stage clash on Tuesday, September 19. The Knights of Najd have been placed in Group E, which also features Al-Duhail and Istiklol.

Al-Nassr had a slow start to their 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign, losing their opening games against Al-Ettifaq (2-1) and Al-Taawoun (2-0). However, they have responded admirably since, winning their next four fixtures. Al-Alami are currently in sixth place in the SPL table with 12 points, four being league leaders Al-Hilal.

The Knights of Najd were also able to qualify for the AFC Champions League, securing a narrow 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli to qualify on August 22.

Ronaldo has scored seven goals and provided five assists in six appearances across all competitions to date this season. The Portugal ace will be aiming to add the AFC Champions League to his silverware collection as well.