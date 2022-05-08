"I accept it" - Bruno Fernandez admits his performance against Brighton & Hove Albion was not worthy of being in a Manchester United shirt

Manchester United were humiliated at the Amex Stadium in their clash against Brighton and Hove Albion as the home side ran to a 4-0 victory. There was hardly anything positive about their performance and it could be counted as one of their worst this season.

The traveling support of the Old Trafford side were ashamed at what they had witnessed over the course of 90 minutes and bashed their players at full-time. Chants of "you're not good enough to wear the shirt" were hurled at Manchester United players by their own fans.

Bruno Fernandes, who has been captaining the Red Devils in the absence of Harry Maguire, was asked about the fans' reaction in the post-match interview on Sky Sports. The Portuguese accepted that the standards were unacceptable (via Express):

"I include myself in that. What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Man United shirt and I accept it."

Brighton had 42.5 percent of possession compared to Manchester United's 57.5. However, it was where they had it that made all the difference. Graham Potter's side cut through the Red Devils midfield on multiple occasions from wide areas and centrally as well.

B/R Football @brfootball • Champions League hopes officially over

• Lowest ever PL points total in a season confirmed

• 56 goals conceded, most in a PL season

• First team to concede four to Watford and Brighton in the same top-flight season



Ralf Rangnick and Co. had no replies whatsoever, and Fernandes accepted that they were second-best throughout the 90 minutes.

"The result is what it is. It is not good enough. They outplayed us. They always had a solution. Pressed us better and they deserved the result. A little bit of everything [went wrong]. Quality. Mentality. It's something that we have to look and be embarrassed because that was not good enough from us and we have to do much better."

Three second-half goals result in Manchester United hitting an all-time low

As far as the stats were concerned for the game, there was not much to separate the two sides. Brighton were able to register 17 shots of which six were on target, while the Red Devils registered 15 shots, most of them coming in the second-half with five on target.

B/R Football @brfootball Brighton 4-0 Manchester United



Five Premier League away defeats away in a row will be United's worst run since 1981 Brighton 4-0 Manchester UnitedFive Premier League away defeats away in a row will be United's worst run since 1981 https://t.co/jHFKOlxSG7

Graham Potter's side saw Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella score their first-ever Premier League goals. The former gave the Seagulls the lead in the 15th minute. Manchester United then conceded in rapid succession in the second-half, in the 57th minute to Pascal Gros and in the 60th minute to Leandro Trossard.

The 4-0 scoreline meant that the Red Devils have now conceded 56 goals this season in the English top-flight, their worst tally ever in the competition.

