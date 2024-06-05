"I accept it, even if I don't agree" - Barcelona's Ter Stegen on being No. 2 goalkeeper for Germany ahead of the Euros

Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen thinks he should start more games for Germany at the Euros. The goalkeeper position has been dominated by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer who remains the favorite to start whenever fit.

The Barca keeper has every reason to be upset about his scant game time for his country. While Ter Stegen has managed only 40 caps for Germany, Neuer has featured between the sticks well over 100 times and will likely be preferred during the Euros as well.

Speaking to reporters, Ter Stergen admitted that (via GOAL):

"It's not a pleasant situation. But the coach made the decision and I accept it, even if I don't agree with him. I told the national coach that one thing is the sporting aspect, the other is the human aspect, I want everyone to be able to rely on me. At the end of the day, you have a responsibility to the group. I will help wherever I can."

Trending

The Barcelona number one however clarified that he bore no ill will towards his compatriot, saying:

"It has nothing to do with Manu, we have the same position, But on a personal level, it has nothing to do with him. I never wish anything to happen to him or for him to make a mistake. That's not me."

The pair will both be available for the upcoming Euro 2024 that is held in Germany. Die Mannshaft will be keen to perform well. Both keepers will hope they can lift the European championships on home soil after going trophyless at their respective clubs this season.

Will the Barcelona keeper play for Germany during the Euros?

Despite his complaints, It is unlikely that the Barcelona shot-stopper will get much game time at the Euros for Germany. Manuel Neuer has cemented his place as the default option between the sticks and it is unlikely he will be replaced.

Ter Stegen will have to settle for a position as an option on the bench, a position he is unlikely to be familiar with. While this presents a good problem for Julian Naglesmann to have, the Barca keeper will not appreciate it.

He will hope that he can help the team in whatever way he can and help his country to glory. Germany have been poor over the last few international tournaments and the Barcelona man will hope he can help his country to succeed.