“I cannot accept that” – Dimitar Berbatov puzzled by Manchester United man’s ‘surprising’ decision

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard continues to struggle at Old Trafford amid a lack of opportunities. Former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov has expressed surprise over the attacking midfielder's decision to remain at the club when it's obvious he's not in their plans.

According to the Bulgarian, Jesse Lingard still has time on his side to play and enjoy football. The 40-year-old has advised the Englishman to leave for greener pastures rather than sit and rot on the bench at Manchester United.

Daily Post Nigeria @DailyPostNGR Burnley vs Man United: Jesse Lingard told to leave Old Trafford immediately dailypost.ng/2021/01/10/bur… Burnley vs Man United: Jesse Lingard told to leave Old Trafford immediately dailypost.ng/2021/01/10/bur…

Dimitar Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by the Mirror:

"Jesse Lingard also needs to go and find more game time. I was surprised that he didn’t stay at West Ham and they didn’t find a solution because he did so well there and I don’t know why he’s choosing to stay at United if he’s not going to play."

He added:

"If United aren’t going to play him then I don’t understand why there are any problems with him leaving the club. He’s still under 30, so he has enough time to play and enjoy football but just sitting on the bench at United, it’s obvious he isn’t going to play, I cannot accept that."

The former Manchester United striker made the comments while discussing Anthony Martial's loan move from Old Trafford to Sevilla.

Speaking about the Frenchman, Berbatov revealed that he's happy for him as he'll get enough playing time to display his talent at the Liga club.

Manchester United @ManUtd Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of 2021/22.



All the best for the season, Anto



#MUFC Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of 2021/22.All the best for the season, Anto ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of 2021/22. All the best for the season, Anto 👊#MUFC

He was quoted as saying:

"I’m sad to see Anthony Martial leave United, but in a way I’m happy for him because he needed to go and he needs to play more minutes. Hopefully he'lll get that with Sevilla and he can show his full arsenal of quality in the Spanish league."

Lingard is apparently out of Manchester United's plans

Jesse Lingard struggling with playing time at Manchester United

The Englishman has made just 14 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions since the term kicked off, with only two coming from the start. His most recent appearance came in the 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard has recorded two goals and one assist to his name so far. Unless his situation changes in the coming weeks, it doesn't look like there's much he can contribute in the decisive phase of the season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy