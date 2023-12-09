"I have to accept that" - Mikel Arteta hints at who will start in goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta has stated that he is 'happy' with Arsenal's goalkeeper situation at the moment despite David Raya's recent performances.

Raya was signed from Brentford in the summer on an initial £3 million season-long transfer and has since displaced Aaron Ramsdale from the XI. The Spaniard is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has an impressive passing range.

Raya has, however, made several notable mistakes this season. His displays, coupled with Ramsdale's sudden expulsion from the starting XI earlier this season, have led some to question the Spaniard's position in Arteta's side.

The Gunners head coach, however, seems content with the situation. Speaking to reporters, Arteta seemed to hint that he will not change the pecking order at the club. He also stated that Raya will continue to receive 'love and support'.

Asked if Raya was affected by the debate surrounding the club's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the game against Aston Villa on Saturday (9 December), Arteta replied, via Football.London:

"Maybe because of the debate, but I think when you look at his form and what he’s achieved since he’s been with us, it’s been really, really impressive. What can I say? I have three great goalkeepers. I’m really happy. I have great wingers. Some of them are on the bench but the questions are not related to them.

"I have to accept that. We have to support our players, protect them and get the best out of them. I focus more on that. All our players deserve the right love and support. He has had that for sure and will continue to."

Raya, 28, has featured in 15 games this season, conceding 13 times and keeping seven clean sheets.

Pundit suggests David Raya playing regularly could cost Arsenal PL title

Alan Shearer has suggested that Mikel Arteta sticking with David Raya in goal could cost his team the Premier League crown. Two of Raya's most notable mistakes this season came in Arsenal's 4-3 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road earlier this week.

First, the Spaniard misjudged a corner kick and was beaten by Elijah Adebayo in the air, who scored with a header. Later, he let Ross Barkley's left-footed shot go under him, giving Luton a 3-2 lead in the 3-2 lead.

Speaking on the It's All Kicking Off podcast (h/t JustArsenal), Shearer said:

"The one thing from Arteta’s perspective, and this Raya-Ramsdale debate: Will his stubbornness to carry on with David Raya in the position they’re in, could that cost them the title at the end of the season? I just don’t get it... He [David Raya] can’t keep making those errors if Arsenal want to win the Premier League."

The Gunners currently sit atop the league table with 36 points from 15 matches — two ahead of second-placed Liverpool.