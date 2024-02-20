“I was actually sitting at his place in the dressing room” - Ex-Barcelona star on ‘strange’ feeling of having to replace Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong has opened up about replacing Lionel Messi in the club's attacking lineup. The Dutch striker joined the Blaugrana on loan from Sevilla in 2021. His arrival coincided with Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Barcelona couldn't renew his contract due to financial constraints.

French forward Antoine Griezmann also left in the same period, with De Jong brought in to supplement an attack that had just lost two key players. In an interview, the Dutch forward opened up about his time at Barcelona and having to replace Lionel Messi. He told The Guardian (via Barca Universal):

“That was very strange. Of course I was not brought in as his direct replacement. No one can replace that man. I came there as a target man. But I was actually sitting at his place in the dressing room. That was nice."

Although he joined under Ronald Koeman's managerial reign at the club, De Jong also played under Xavi Hernandez. However, he saw his playing time take a hit with the Spaniard at the helm. In all, he scored seven goals in 29 games for the Blaugrana.

However, playing for Barcelona was a big deal for the Dutch striker, who added in the interview:

“After that I scored some important goals, mostly headers. At one point they sang my name at Camp Nou at every corner or free-kick. You wouldn’t think it gets better than that. I am very proud of that."

Lionel Messi donates his eighth Ballon d'Or to the Barcelona museum

Lionel Messi has reportedly handed his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy to the Barcelona museum as well. This is quite notable as he won the award two years after leaving the club.

The Argentine legend enjoyed his golden years with the Catalan giants, rising through the ranks at La Masia to become the greatest club legend. However, he had to leave in 2021 for PSG after the Blaugrana couldn't renew his contract.

Currently, Messi plays for Inter Miami, where is now the captain. He also led them to their first-ever silverware in the form of Leagues Cup last year. However, rather than PSG or Miami, he decided to give this latest Ballon d'Or trophy to his former club.

According to El Noticias (via Mirror), Lionel Messi wanted this trophy to be displayed with his other seven Ballon d'Or awards at the Barcelona museum.