“I would actually have them slight favorites” - Ally McCoist makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Ally McCoist is of the view that Liverpool are the favorites to emerge victorious in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

Liverpool have been pitted against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League this term. The two sides have faced each other four times since the final of the competition in 2018.

Los Blancos beat the Reds 3-1 in the Champions League final in 2018, courtesy of a brace from Gareth Bale and a goal from Karim Benzema. They then beat the English club by the same margin in the quarter-finals of the competition in the 2020-21 season.

The two clubs locked horns in the final of the tournament once again earlier this year. Real Madrid came out victorious, with a goal from Vinicius Jr. earning them their 14th Champions League trophy.

A lot has been said since the Round of 16 draw took place on Monday (7th November). Many believe Liverpool's poor form in the Premier League makes Real Madrid the early favorites to win the tie.

However, McCoist has boldly named the Reds as 'slight' favorites to progress to the quarter-finals. The Rangers legend also feels Jurgen Klopp and Co. can pull off a surprise in Europe. He told talkSPORT [via Inside Futbol]:

"I certainly have the feeling they [Liverpool] could pull something out of the hat in Europe. I would actually have them slight favorites [against Madrid]."

McCoist also claimed that Madrid's Champions League triumph last season was their best ever in Europe. He added:

"I don’t know why because I said last year that I think Real Madrid’s triumph in that tournament last year, I believe it was their greatest ever in that tournament."

"The most successful club in the tournament but I feel that victory they had last year was their greatest ever."

How have Liverpool and Real Madrid fared in their respective leagues this term?

The Reds have had a poor 2022-23 season so far as they sit eighth in the Premier League table. They have just 19 points to their name, having won five, drawn four and lost four of their 13 matches so far.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, on the other hand, are placed second in the La Liga table with 32 points. They have won 10, drawn two and lost just one of their 13 matches thus far.

The Anfield outfit will face Southampton in their final match before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (12th November). Madrid are scheduled to face Cadiz on Thursday (10th November).

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes