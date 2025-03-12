"I admit he has surprised me. He’s been excellent for Arsenal" - Mark Schwarzer says one Gunners star has proven him wrong

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has admitted to being proved wrong by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya since his arrival at the club. The Spaniard joined the Gunners, initially on loan, in the summer of 2023 and immediately displaced Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks at the Emirates.

Raya was a target for Tottenham Hotspur after he made his intentions to leave Brentford clear in the summer of 2023. Spurs were, however, unable to find an agreement with the Bees, allowing Arsenal to swoop in and sign him on loan with a reported £27 million obligation to buy.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, former Chelsea star Schwarzer pointed out that he was unsure of the Gunners' decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya. The pundit admitted that he was wrong, and that the goalkeeper has been excellent since arriving in North London.

“But David Raya, I thought, and I said it before, I wasn’t convinced he was the right signing. I wasn’t convinced he was one that should be number one ahead of Aaron Ramsdale. But you have to admit, look, I admit he has surprised me. He’s been excellent for Arsenal."

“He’s been one of their best players consistently over the last two seasons by a long shot. And even in the season now where we’re all saying it’s doom and gloom for Arsenal. I mean, they’re second in the league, aren’t they? They’re four points ahead of Nottingham Forest. And they’re in the Champions League. So it’s not all doom and gloom, right?” he added.

David Raya has been sensational for the Gunners, most recently sparing their blushes at Manchester United at the weekend. The Spain international won the golden glove in his debut season for the Gunners, keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 appearances in the league.

Raya has posted excellent numbers for the Gunners, with 35 clean sheets in 81 total appearances since joining from Brentford. The 29-year-old has conceded just 65 goals as part of a mean backline for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal leading race for long-term David Raya replacement: Reports

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a long-term replacement for David Raya, as per Cadena SER. The Gunners failed with a bid for the Spanish shot-stopper last summer but remain interested in signing him at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Espanyol received a reported bid of £21.3 million from Arsenal for Garcia last summer but held out for his full £25.3 million release clause, refusing to allow the 23-year-old move. As a result, the Gunners went to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth as a stop-gap option for the 2024-25 season.

Mikel Arteta's side will revive their interest in Garcia in the summer, with Barcelona sniffing around for the Espanyol shot-stopper. They are in the lead to secure his signature, and will hope to beat the Catalan club to the Spain U-21 international.

