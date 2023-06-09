“I adore” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister shares clip of him choosing himself as greatest player in front of Manchester United teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has shared a clip of the Portuguese footballer calling himself the greatest of all time in 2008.

The incident took place when Ronaldo used to play for Manchester United. When he was walking into an event alongside Rio Ferdinand and Anderson, they were quizzed about who is the greatest player of all time.

Ferdinand picked the late great Diego Maradona. Ronaldo provided a short and crisp response, saying:

"Me."

Anderson, meanwhile, left his two teammates in stitches with his response. The Brazilian midfielder said:

"My name is Maradona."

Aveiro shared the clip on her Instagram, writing:

"I adore."

Here's Katia Aviero's story:

Cristiano Ronaldo predicted to become the greatest of all time

While many thought Ronaldo was joking and laughed at his response, the Portuguese superstar was dead serious in his reply. He went on to become one of the GOATs of football with his remarkable achievements in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro recently slammed media outlet

Cristiano Ronaldo is always under the scrutiny from the media. A Saudi outlet recently reported that the player's mother resorted to black magic to make him split from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro was left disgusted with the distasteful rumours. She hit back at the unnamed outlet. Katia Aveiro said about the reports about Dolores Aveiro (via MARCA):

"I opened a social network and found this vomit of macabre news and the lowest thing that exists. ... This time, it will not go unpunished. Neither this garbage newspaper, nor the fountain."

She added:

"We are in an era where anything goes to get likes. I hate this news, this newspaper and this content. My mother is almost 70 years old; she no longer sells health; she has already gone through a lot in this life to raise her children, and I will go to the end so that whoever had the brilliant idea to publish this, it will not stay like this, I assure you."

A superstar of Ronaldo's stature often grabs headlines for the wrong reasons. The aforementioned report is one such instance. Katia Aveiro didn't hesitate to defend her family.

