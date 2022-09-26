“I did not agree with it at the time; but you also have to continue” – Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia opens up on being asked to play new position by Louis van Gaal

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia has opened up on a reported disagreement between himself and Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal.

Malacia and Van Gaal seemed to have a chat near the touchline during the Dutch outfit's UEFA Nations League match against Belgium on Sunday (September 25). As per Sport Witness, the duo seemed to be in disagreement.

The incident occurred moments after Malacia came off the bench at half-time. While many expected him to replace left-back Daley Blind, the Manchester United defender replaced Nathan Ake and slotted into the left side of a back three.

Speaking about playing in a different position and the disagreement with Van Gaal, Malacia said (as quoted by NU.nl via Sport Witness):

“It was completely different. I’m used to going along in the attack. And with the national coach? He explained a situation to me. I did not agree with it at the time. But you also have to continue.”

The Dutchman went on to add:

“After the game we talked about it for a while. I prefer to play in my own position. That’s where I’m doing well now and that’s where I feel the best. But if the trainer needs me as a central defender, I’m ready.”

Malacia ultimately helped the Netherlands maintain their cleansheet and win 1-0, with Virgil van Dijk scoring the winner in the 73rd minute. The youngster made a clearance and a tackle while completing 95% of his attempted passes (as per Sofascore) during his time on the pitch.

Tyrell Malacia has enjoyed a dream start to his time at Manchester United

Malacia's call-up for the Dutch team came on the back of an impressive start to the 2022-23 club season.

Signed by Manchester United for around £13 million from Feyenoord this summer, he has settled in admirably so far. Many expected him to act as Luke Shaw's understudy, but he has seemingly usurped the Englishman to become the Red Devils' first-choice left-back.

Malacia started each of United's six matches across the Premier League and UEFA Europa League prior to the ongoing international break. While he is yet to score or assist a goal, his presence in defense alongside Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane has been invaluable.

The Dutchman is second in tackles made for Manchester United in the Premier League this season with 13, only one behind Dalot. He is sixth in clearances with nine and in touches with 257, underlining the vital role he has played in Erik ten Hag's system.

