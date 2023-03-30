"I allowed my frustration to get the better of me" - Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic breaks silence on Manchester United meltdown

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has apologized for his actions during his side's FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Manchester United on March 19. Mitrovic was sent off for pushing referee Chris Cavanagh soon after Marco Silva and Willian were shown red cards.

Mitrovic gave Fulham a second-half lead in the FA Cup clash at Old Trafford but Willian handled the ball on the goal line and was subsequently sent off following VAR intervention. The confusion that ensued saw Silva and Mitrovic being given marching orders as well.

With nine men, Fulham failed to hold on to their lead and lost the game 3-1. Mitrovic has now apologized for his actions that ultimately saw his team suffer. He said (via Mirror):

“On a personal level, I regret my actions that led to me being sent off. I allowed my frustration to get the better of me, and how I reacted was wrong. I was trying to get the referee's attention, but I appreciate that I should not have put my hands on him and I understand why he showed me a red card, my first in-game sending off for Fulham and my first since the 2015-16 season.”

Mitrovic is due to serve a minimum three-match ban for a direct red card. But the FA could hand him a longer ban.

“I have accepted the three-match ban for my red card, I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologize, and I have volunteered to accept a club fine. I now want to do what I can to put this incident behind me and get back to helping my team-mates on the pitch as soon as possible,” he added.

Marco Silva issues apology for red card in Manchester United vs Fulham encounter

Manager Marco Silva was given marching orders by the referee as well for allegedly throwing a bottle at him. He has also apologized for his actions.

Silva said in a club statement:

“I should have controlled my own emotions better. I regret what happened and I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologize. He knows I respect him and the job he does.

“Unfortunately, we did not see eye-to-eye on the day but I recognize that he is one of the top referees in this country. I know that, when our paths cross again, there will be mutual respect.”

