"I was already impressed" - Roberto Firmino heaps praise on Liverpool starlet

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has heaped praise on promising midfielder Fabio Carvalho, saying he has grown to be a close friend.

Carvalho, 20, joined the Reds from Fulham earlier this summer, penning a five-year contract at Anfield. Last season, he played a key role in the Cottagers' EFL Championship title win - registering ten goals and eight assists in 36 league games.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"A few Ballon d'Or's, a few Champions Leagues. You laugh but I am being serious." Fabio Carvalho on what he wants in the future:"A few Ballon d'Or's, a few Champions Leagues. You laugh but I am being serious." #lfc [pfa] Fabio Carvalho on what he wants in the future:"A few Ballon d'Or's, a few Champions Leagues. You laugh but I am being serious." #lfc [pfa] https://t.co/DTFms9vvuX

Speaking to ELEVEN, Firmino said that he has been a great admirer of Carvalho even before his arrival at Anfield. He said:

"He's a great player. I confess that I had watched some of his games before he came to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played."

He added:

"He's a star; he's a great player, and now he's also a very close friend. We are happy to have him here at Liverpool, and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch."

Despite starting just once in the Premier League, Carvalho has scored two goals for the Reds in 148 minutes of action this season.

He netted his first goal for the club in a 9-0 win against Bournemouth before following up with a late-winner after coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United last month.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Every angle of Fabio Carvalho's last minute winner against Newcastle, presented by A special moment you'll want to watch again and again...Every angle of Fabio Carvalho's last minute winner against Newcastle, presented by @Sonos A special moment you'll want to watch again and again... Every angle of Fabio Carvalho's last minute winner against Newcastle, presented by @Sonos 😍 https://t.co/GJJgNXySVZ

He is currently ruled out of action with a dead leg, which he suffered during a goalless draw against Everton on September 3. He's expected to regain full fitness before the end of the month.

Liverpool will next take on Ajax at home in their second UEFA Champions League Group A game on Tuesday (September 13).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails Fabio Carvalho

Speaking to the club's official website in July, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Fabio Carvalho after the latter's arrival at Anfield before the start of the season. He said:

"Fabio, wow, what a season he played with Fulham. Getting promoted (with a) football-playing (style), properly football-playing, is not easy. So, Marco Silva obviously did an incredible job there, but a big part of that was absolutely Fabio."

He continued:

"When we watched him, it was a pure joy to watch him, absolutely. He can play so many different positions for us, the way we play. At the minute he's not really set on one position. It's the wing, it's the eight, it's the 10, it's the false nine if he grows a few more muscles. (He's a) fantastic prospect."

Carvalho will hope for similar exploits in his first full season with the Reds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav