“I am also guilty, but it takes two to tango” – Rebecca Loos accuses David Beckham of not being honest about alleged affair

Rebecca Loos has hit out at David Beckham for trying to make her the villain in their affair. She claims that it took both of them to have the relationship behind Victoria Beckham's back, but the footballer has tried to paint her as the issue in his documentary.

Loos, who was reported to have had an affair with Beckham in Spain, was on Good Morning Britain to discuss the documentary and expressed her surprise at his choice of words. The former personal assistant to the footballer wants him to take responsibility and move on.

"It takes two to tango. I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have left this behind me and moved very much on with my life. But him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it's OK to behave like this and I think that is the wrong message to give. My message is you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry and move on. That's what I'm teaching my kids."

She spoke to Daily Mail earlier this month on the same topic and said:

"He can say whatever he likes, of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."

The reported affair took place when David Beckham joined Real Madrid. Victoria Beckham stayed back in England during his first season, and the footballer allegedly ended up having an affair with Loos.

Rebecca Loos has moved away from England because of David Beckham

Rebecca Loos has revealed that she moved away from England because of David Beckham. She claims that his fans were always targeting her when she was in public and her privacy was not respected.

She stated that people in Norway do not care about her past and are less judgmental. Loos added that they speak on the topic but in a polite manner (via Daily Mail):

"It's not like England here. It's much less judgmental. I used to get people coming up to me in Waitrose, right in my face, taking pictures of me with their mobiles. Here, people are cool about it. They don't care. Most of them [Norwegian friends] say, 'Well, I was with a married man once and I did this…' It's like everyone has done something at some point."

Loos told Sky TV in 2004 that she had enough proof to expose David Beckham. However, she would only do so if she was dragged to court and will not reveal the intimate details to the media.