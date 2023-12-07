“I also hope that he plays in the next one and in 2034 too” - Lionel Messi sent World Cup message by Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has gone on record to say that he wants Lionel Messi to play in the next three FIFA World Cups.

The legendary Argentine playmaker has played in five editions of the tournament, with the first appearance coming all the way back in 2006. It took a shade over 16 years, but he finally had his hands on the trophy for the first time when Argentina triumphed in Qatar last year.

Many expected this to be the perfect swansong for Messi before he hangs up his boots, at least at the international level. But he has since continued playing for La Albiceleste, scoring eight goals in as many international appearances in 2023.

Given Messi is 36, there is a possibility that the football world will not see him in a playing capacity at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Infantino, however, hopes that the mercurial Argentine graces the biggest event in football in 2026, 2030, and even 2034.

The Swiss-Italian administrator said, via Italpress (h/t Tiscali Sport):

"I hope so [Lionel Messi plays at next FIFA World Cup], I also hope that he plays in the next one and in 2034 too, as long as he wants."

Messi has barely shown any signs of slowing down, and barring minor injury issues in recent months, has been playing regularly. Since his move to Inter Miami this summer, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 11 goals and laid out five assists in 14 club games.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States and will see 48 teams participate in the finals for the very first time. The 2030 edition will be hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco after the event opens in South America.

The 2034 World Cup will be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By then, Messi will be 47 years old, so it is safe to say that fans may not get to see him don the Argentina shirt on the pitch in that edition.

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina were arguably the best team throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Lionel Messi was their talisman. The former Barcelona superstar scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven games in Qatar.

Two of those goals came in the final win against France, where they won 4-2 on penalties after the game ended 3-3. He lost out on the Golden Boot award to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight times.

But Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball award — handed to the best player at the tournament. He also won the award in 2014, when Argentina lost 1-0 in the final to Germany.