“I also make sure that he is prepared for the future” - Szczesny on relationship with Inaki Pena after replacing him as first-choice at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has spoken up about his relationship with fellow goalkeeper Inaki Pena at the Spanish club. The Pole appears to have replaced the academy graduate as the first-choice between the sticks for Hansi Flick's side for the rest of the campaign.

Szczesny spoke about Pena in the press conference ahead of his side's 2-2 home draw with reigning UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 29).

He made it clear via Movistar that he has a good relationship with the Spaniard and works with him to help prepare him for the future.

“My relationship with Iñaki Peña has always been good. I also make sure that he is prepared for the future that lies ahead at the club."

Former Arsenal and Juventus shot-stopper Szczesny joined Barcelona as an emergency option in October following a season-ending knee injury to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Inaki Pena, the club's back-up goalkeeper, filled in for the German while the 34-year-old Szczesny got up to speed with Spanish football.

Szczesny made his debut in the Copa del Rey against UD Barbastro earlier this month and has nailed down a regular starting berth in Flick's side. Pena appears not to have taken this well, as he hardly out a foot wrong in his time as a starter for the club.

Wojciech Szczesny has made a number of errors in his six appearances this season, particularly in the 5-4 UEFA Champions League win over Benfica. The veteran goalkeeper has kept two clean sheets this season for the Blaugrana, having come out of retirement in October.

Barcelona miss out on top finish with draw against Atalanta

Barcelona missed out on top spot in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. The result saw the Blaugrana finish second, two points shy of leaders Liverpool, who lost 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven.

The Italian outfit thought that they had opened the scoring in the first half when right-back Davide Zappacosta fired home, but his effort was chalked off for offside by the VAR. Barcelona took the lead just two minutes into the second half, courtesy of a composed strike from boy wonder Lamine Yamal.

Atalanta were up for a fight and equalised 20 minutes later as Ederson beat Szczesny from outside the box. Ronald Araujo restored Barcelona's lead in the 72nd minute, heading home a cross from Raphinha. Atalanta once again equalised seven minutes later through midfielder Mario Pasalic as the game ended 2-2.

