"I also read the same rumors" - Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano responds to rumors about Lionel Messi's contract extension at MLS club

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has responded to rumours about Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's contract extension at the club. The 41-year-old expressed hope that his compatriot would continue his tenure with the Herons.Messi joined Miami on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023. He has dominated American football, having racked up 58 goals and 28 assists in 69 appearances across all competitions.His current contract with Miami is set to expire in December 2025, with speculations rife about whether a continuation with the club lies in his future. Ahead of his side's Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Necaxa, Mascherano addressed rumours about the talismanic forward's contract extension.The Argentine tactician said (via Marca):&quot;We all have the illusion that he will stay. We are hopeful that he can renew. In the end, clearly we all have the hope that Leo can officially renew his contract, it will be a decision of him and the club, something that they will obviously be talking about or have been talking about privately for a long time.&quot;&quot;When they think it is appropriate for them to reach an agreement, they will say so. The only thing we can say about the rest is that I also read the same rumors yesterday, and obviously we have the hope that he can renew and stay here at the club for a long time,&quot; Mascherano added.Despite being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and even a surprise return to Barcelona, Messi is widely expected to extend his contract with Inter Miami.&quot;We always had the dream&quot; - New Inter Miami signing opens up on prospect of playing alongside Lionel MessiArgentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has revealed his excitement over the prospect of sharing the field with legendary forward Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.On July 25, DePaul joined the Herons on loan from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign. The Florida-based side also has an option to make the transfer permanent (with the contract set to last until 2029).The 31-year-old is believed to be one of Messi's closest friends as the pair have often been seen together in training and the lead-up to Argentina's international fixtures. In his first press conference as a Miami player, he was overjoyed to be united with his 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain for the first time at club level.DePaul said (via mlssoccer.com):&quot;With Leo, we always had the dream or the desire to play together in a club, to hang out every day together. Every time we were together on the national team, the day-to-day was incredible. The time always ended up feeling too short. I always wanted to have the feeling of playing every day with the best of them all.&quot;DePaul made his Inter Miami debut in the Leagues Cup, playing the full 90 minutes as his side overcame Mexican side Atlas 2-1.