“I was always arguing” - Jens Lehmann lifts lid on difficult relationship with ex-Arsenal teammates including Thierry Henry

Jens Lehmann has stated that he always argued with his Arsenal teammates during his time at the north London club. The former shot-stopper claimed he had strained relationships with fellow goalkeeper Manuel Almunia and French forward Thierry Henry.

Lehmann, who joined the Gunners in 2003, was an integral part of Arsenal’s Invincible season in the 2003-04 campaign, playing every match of their unbeaten title-winning season.

Lehmann’s impressive debut season at the north London club saw him secure his place as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

In the summer of 2004, Arsenal signed Manuel Almunia from Valencia, but it was a sign of increased competition rather than an immediate change in personnel. Lehmann retained his starting position initially, but as performances wavered, Almunia was given a chance in goal, creating tension between the two shot-stoppers.

In the beginning of the 2007/08 season, Lehmann lost his coveted spot to Almunia, and that led to the pair being at odds. Apart from Almunia, Lehmann also fell out with former striker Thierry Henry.

In a recent interview on talkSPORT, Lehmann opened up about his relationship with teammates, emphasizing that his competitive nature often led to arguments, particularly during training sessions. Lehmann said (via Mirror):

"Of course, not because he [Almunia] was the one who took my place. So I needed to regain that place. But I always had very difficult relationships with my teammates on the pitch. For example, I was always arguing with Thierry [Henry] in training because I said to him, ‘run run’ or with some other guys because in training it was about winning already."

"So you can imagine the relationship wasn't always the best one, not with Manuel but off the pitch it's a different story. And I told him that off the pitch I really liked him. Very nice guy. And he was surprised because he was quite young and inexperienced and he thought I hated him but I didn't. I just wanted to play and I made everything that I could play again."

"So because I was the older one and more experienced, sometimes I psyched him a little bit. It wasn't fair but sometimes it happens in football. When you had a competitor you did your best to play and not him. It's either me or him in football. That went for Manuel as well. He was a fantastic goalkeeper. I liked him a lot. I told him and since then we are on good terms."

In the same interview, Jens Lehmann claimed that Samuel Eto’o's equalizer against Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final would not have stood if VAR had been in place. Sol Campbell gave the Gunners the lead in the 37th minute following Lehmann’s sending off in the 18th minute after fouling Eto’o.

However, two goals in the final 15 minutes from Eto’o and Juliano Belletti snatched victory away from the Gunners. Substitute Henrik Larsson assisted Eto’o for Barcelona’s equalizer, but the goal caused a massive uproar among the Gunners as they believe the latter was offside when he received the ball.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Lehmann insisted that Eto’os goal would have been chalked off for offside had VAR been in place. When he was asked if he is a fan of VAR, he responded:

‘’Yes absolutely. I mean there are some mistakes but it takes so much pressure off the referees. And off the player sometimes as well because you cannot argue anymore if it was offside or not; you see it for some other decisions, okay? There are always some disputes about handball. Yeah. Yes or no. Did it matter? Did it not matter? But in total, I think it’s a very good technology.’’

After the 2006 UCL final defeat to Barcelona, Henry and former manager Arsene Wenger insisted that Eto’s goal should have been canceled for offside. Lehman also lamented his sending off, as he deemed Eto'o was in an offside position before he fouled him.

