“I always dreamed of playing in big clubs” – Manchester United linked forward makes transfer admission 

Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani recently opened up about his future amidst reported links with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a striker in the summer. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last summer, they signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January. However, manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a permanent solution in the summer.

As per The Mirror, Manchester United's primary target is Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, he might cost above £100 million and United are looking for alternate options.

Kolo Muani, who earned the French cap at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has now emerged as an option for the Red Devils.

The French striker recently opened up on his future, as he told L'Equipe:

“We talk about it a lot already, but I try to be focused on my club. We continue our performances and we will see this summer. Afterwards, I always dreamed of playing in big clubs.

"I thought I was going to need some time to adapt, maybe a year. But everything exploded. Either way, I’m ready for any challenge. I ask the club to get me my statistics on my matches each time."

He added:

"I share this with my physical trainer to know what to improve. I do a lot of goals and assists, but it’s not at the level where I should be. I still miss quite a bit. This is only my third (full) season as a pro."

Kolo Muani, 24, has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

As per SportBild, Manchester United could look to make the Frenchman their record signing by making a £105 million bid. The striker recently switched his agency from MDC to Moussa Sissoko, who is looking to engineer a transfer in the summer.

Striker a priority position for Manchester United

While Cristiano Ronaldo's departure thinned the squad for Erik ten Hag, Anthony Martial's injury issues haven't helped either. The Frenchman has played just 14 games this season, contributing six goals and two assists.

Weghorst has shown promise in his brief time at the club, registering two goals and two assists in 18 appearances. However, he will likely return to Burnley in the summer.

Hence, Manchester United are looking to sign a prolific striker to compete in all four competitions.

They have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani, and Victor Osimhen. While all are good options, they will certainly cost the Red Devils a big fee.

Poll : 0 votes