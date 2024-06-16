“I was always more in favor of Messi”, "Maybe we can give Ronaldo a bitter feeling" - Czech Republic star on Cristiano Ronaldo face-off at Euro 2024

Czech Republic forward Mojmir Chytil has stated he prefers Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Sparta Prague man added that he hopes to give the Portuguese legend a tough time in Euro 2024. The pair will face off in Leipzig on Tuesday, June 18.

Portugal will head into the game as the favorites and will be keen to start the tournament on a winning note. Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo will be appearing at his record sixth Euros and will face one of his favorite opponents.

Ronaldo found the back of the net against the Czechs the last time he faced them at the Euros in 2012. The Real Madrid legend will hope to extend his run against a side that have never beaten Portugal in the Euros while he has played.

During a press conference in Hamburg before the Czech Republic's opening fixture, Chytil responded to questions about how he was preparing to face Ronaldo.

"I was always more in favor of Messi, But Ronaldo has had an exceptional career. He is one of the best of his generation. I am really looking forward to the match and maybe we can give him a bitter feeling at the end,” he said.

Chytil can only hope he and his teammates have what it takes to frustrate Cristiano Ronaldo and come away with a result on Tuesday. However, the Portuguese ace is coming to Euro 2024 in fine form. He bagged 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions for Al-Nassr last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to enter record books in Portugal's Euro 2024 opener against Czech Republic

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to have a record-breaking time at Euro 2024, with the 39-year-old striker set to break his record for playing in most editions of the competition (six). The Real Madrid legend can also break the record for the oldest goalscorer in the Euros when he faces the Czech Republic.

If the Al-Nassr striker can find the back of the net against the Czechs, he will be the first player to score in six different editions of the Euros. A goal would also extend his tally to 15 at the competition, six more than his closest competitor, the long-retired Michel Platini.

With Euro 2024 likely to be the last dance for Cristiano Ronaldo in the continental tournament, he will hope to sign out in fantastic circumstances. He previously helped Portugal to their first-ever Euro triumph in 2016.

