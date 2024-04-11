"I always felt he had everything in his locker" - Cesc Fabregas says Liverpool legend was his toughest ever Premier League opponent

Cesc Fabregas has named Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the toughest opponent he faced during his time in the Premier League. The former Arsenal and Chelsea star heaped praise on Gerrard for his extremely well-rounded playing style.

Fabregas rose to stardom during his time at Arsenal before moving to Barcelona in 2011 and winning the La Liga title. He then joined Chelsea three years later and won two Premier League titles. The Spaniard also lifted the World Cup and won two European Championships during his national career.

Suffice it to say, Fabregas has played for some incredible sides, alongside and against some of the best midfielders to ever grace the game. During an interview with Sport Bible, Fabregas was asked to choose the player that gave him the toughest time on the pitch. The Spaniard chose Gerrard and went on to lavish praise on the Liverpool icon, saying:

"I always felt he had everything in his locker. He could dictate play, he could score goals, do assists, make runs in behind. Offensively he was very strong."

The former Arsenal midfielder added:

"You always felt that when you were coming up against him you had to be at the top of your game otherwise you would be in trouble, because he was very consistent. He was always an eight, seven, eight, seven [out of 10]."

Gerrard is considered a Liverpool legend and revered by the club's fanbase for his loyalty to the Anfield side. The Englishman registered over 700 appearances for them during his playing career, winning the Champions League, two FA Cups, and three League Cups.

"There were many reasons" - Liverpool-linked Xabi Alonso explains why he decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has explained why he decided to remain in the Bundesliga, snubbing a move to Liverpool.

The Merseysiders were heavily linked with their former midfielder after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would step down at the end of the season. However, Alonso has chosen to stay with the German side for next season.

Leverkusen have been dominant in the Bundesliga this campaign, as they sit 16 points ahead of second-placed Bayern at the top of the league. Alonso, who played alongside Gerrard and scored in Liverpool's iconic Istanbul victory, was rumored to be the top candidate to replace Klopp.

However, it was revealed that the Spaniard chose to remain at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season. Speaking about his decision, Alonso said (via talkSPORT):

"There were many reasons [for deciding to start at the club]. After one year, we're building a team, we're building a great spirit here. There were many reasons and so many players. The season has been great so far, and for sure we want to keep having this thing together."

"I felt part of it. After one year, it didn't feel like the right timing, and that's why I'm committed."

Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten this season, stretching their streak to 39 games across competitions so far.

Poll : Is Steven Gerrard Premier League's best-ever midfielder? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion