“I always focus on my personal targets” - Luis Diaz lays on his objectives at Liverpool amid reports linking him with Barcelona

Luis Diaz has admitted that he focuses on personal targets and not just the Liverpool team. The Barcelona target stated that he is full of confidence again and is feeling great on the pitch.

Speaking to the media, Diaz stated that he does not think just about the team's goals when he is on the pitch. He wants to show his best and get on the scoresheet as well.

The Colombian icon said via LiverpoolECHO:

"That's always been my mindset, when the new season comes around, to try to look beyond what I'd achieved previously. So, I'll keep going and I already know that this year is going to be much better than the last one. I always focus on my own personal targets and always try to reach them, and so right now I feel great in myself, full of confidence, and pretty relaxed on that score."

Luis Diaz has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season and got two assists in his 20 matches. He has another four goals under his belt in the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup matches.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on the Colombian as they look to sign a left winger.

Luis Diaz admits Liverpool are doing well because of togetherness

Luis Diaz has admitted that Liverpool have put together a good group of players who are like a big family. He believes that it is the main reason why they are doing well on the pitch.

Diaz said via LiverpoolECHO:

"The secret lies in the fact that we've created a great group, a big family, both on the pitch in games and in our training sessions. I think that the new coaching staff that came in have also been spot on with their work all this time and have played a massive role in this too. That has been fundamental. And as for us, I think that we've been carrying out what we work on and practice in training."

"It's true that we're in top spot in (the Premier League and Champions League), that is so important to us. It's really key, to be honest, as it brings with it a huge boost in confidence, and we'll keep working in the same way," he added.

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League table and have a six-point gap with second-placed Arsenal despite having a game in hand. They are also on a seven-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League and are on top of the table with 21 points.

