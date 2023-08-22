“I have always found it difficult” – Gary Neville says he feels uneasy about new Arsenal signing

Gary Neville has said that he feels uneasy about Arsenal dishing out more than £100 million for Declan Rice this summer.

The 24-year-old England international arrived at the Emirates from West Ham United for a fee of £105 million. Since then, he has featured in two Premier League games, playing an important role in his side picking up six points.

Before Arsenal's 1-0 league win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 21 August, Neville said on Monday Night Football (h/t The Boot Room):

"I have always said that I felt the market has shifted towards £100 million, and I have always found it difficult – £100 million for Declan Rice. But then when I see Caicedo going for £100 million, maybe that’s where the market has shifted to.

"For me when you see £100 million, you want goals, assists – you want the attacking end of the pitch sorting out. However, the last six months has completely changed our perception of midfield player’s values."

Defensive midfielders seem to be in demand recently, with Chelsea paying a British record £115 million to sign Moises Caicedo. Liverpool were also ready to pay £110 million for him before the 21-year-old Ecuador international decided to head to west London.

The Blues also paid £106.8 million for Enzo Fernandez in January while Manchester United paid £70 million (with add-ons) for a then-30-year-old Casemiro last summer.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Declan Rice in Arsenal's latest win

Mikel Arteta was pleased with Declan Rice's display as a lone No. 6 in Arsenal's narrow win against Crystal Palace.

Rice, by his own admission, played in a diamond midfield in his team's 2-1 league win against Nottingham Forest on 12 August. But against the Eagles, he was playing in a single pivot in what seemed like a three-man midfield and was crucial in 10-men Arsenal holding onto a 1-0 lead.

Arteta said after the game, via Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"He was fantastic today, he dominated the game. We asked him to do something new and he was fantastic."

Rice is evidently an addition to Arsenal's XI for the present and the future, with the Englishman signing a five-year deal with the north London club. Apart from being a homegrown player and having bags of Premier League experience, he boasts an impeccable injury record.

Rice hasn't missed a single game for club and country due to injury or illness in well over four years.