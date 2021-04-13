"I always get food" - Noah Solskjaer responds to Jose Mourinho's comments 

Noah Solskjaer has had his say on Jose Mourinho’s scathing assessment of his father Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on Son Heung-Min on Sunday.

Mourinho had lambasted Solskjaer, who said he would not have fed his son had he gone down like Son and needed the help of his teammates to pick him up.

The Portuguese seemed animated after the game and decided to attack Solskjaer rather than comment on his own team, who collapsed in the second half and conceded three goals.

🔴Solskjaer’s son responds to Mourinho



🗣️ "I always get food. I can assure everyone about that"https://t.co/LG0q3ENvS6 — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) April 13, 2021

“Sonny is very lucky his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father and as a father you have to always feed your kids, it doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I’m very, very disappointed,” Mourinho responded to Solskjaer in his post-match interview.

Noah Solskjaer says Jose Mourinho tried to take the focus away from defeat

Noah Solskjaer has admitted that he had a good laugh about Jose Mourinho’s response, before going on to claim that the Portuguese wanted to change the subject because of Tottenham’s loss.

“Yes, I laughed well on Sunday. I always get food. I can assure everyone about that,” Noah told Tidens Krav, as relayed by Dagbladet.

“Yes, Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training today. I had never been lying down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact that they had lost,” Noah added.

Jose Mourinho’s comments do seem a bit exaggerated, and they certainly took some heat off his team, who were beaten comfortably by Manchester United.

The loss against Manchester United means Tottenham are now six points behind the top four places, and Champions League football could once again lie beyond them. Manchester United, on the other hand, closed the gap on Manchester City to 11 points.

🤩Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 2 years at @ManUtd has beaten:



✅✅✅✅Pep Guardiola.

✅✅✅Frank Lampard.

✅✅Jose Mourinho.

✅✅Mauricio Pochettino.

✅✅Thomas Tuchel.

✅✅Carlo Ancelotti.

✅✅Marcelo Bielsa.

✅Jurgen Klopp.



🔥Time to put some respect on Ole’s name! pic.twitter.com/CNBQEyikgS — SPORF (@Sporf) April 12, 2021

As for the incident itself, Son perhaps went down too theatrically. There was contact from Scott McTominay as his stray arm struck the South Korean in the face.

With VAR present, it does not take much for a player to win a free-kick because of a foul.