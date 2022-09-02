"I have always given my best" - Barcelona's richest footballer terminated contract and sent message to fans before deadline day switch to rivals

Espanyol forward Martin Braithwaite has said in his farewell message that it was an honor for him to represent Barcelona. His contract with the Catalan giants was terminated on the deadline day (September 1).

Braithwaite, who joined the Blaugrana from Leganes for €18 million in February 2020, penned a three-year deal with Espanyol on Thursday.

During his two-and-a-half year stint at Camp Nou, he helped the club lift the 2020-21 Copa del Rey trophy. Overall, he registered 10 goals and five assists in 58 matches across all competitions for Barcelona.

Despite his contributions, the 31-year-old was recently jeered by supporters after reportedly refusing to take a paycut. Announcing the contract termination, the club's official statement read:

"FC Barcelona and Martin Braithwaite have reached an agreement to terminate the contract binding the player to the club until the end of the 23/24 season. FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of fortune and every success in the future."

Braithwaite took to Twitter and wrote:

"It's been an honour to represent this club. I have always given my best for the fans and the club and I will forever be grateful for the support shown."

According to the Daily Star, Braithwaite was the second-highest earner after Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, earning around £4 million per season.

Away from the pitch, he has investments in a US-based real estate business, a fashion brand and a restaurant, which reportedly made him the richest footballer at the club following Messi's departure.

The Denmark international had earlier plied his trade in England and France, playing for Middlesbrough, Toulouse and Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have also permanently parted ways with Philippe Coutinho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Alves, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Neto, Rey Manaj and Moussa Wague this summer.

Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest, Nico Gonzalez, Abde Ezzalzouli and Alex Collado have secured loan exits.

Barcelona sign Hector Bellerin on a free transfer on deadline day

Barcelona have announced the signing of Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin on a free transfer from Arsenal on September 1.

The 27-year-old, who spent eight years in La Masia between 2003 and 2011, made 239 appearances for the north London outfit.

During the 2021-22 season, he helped Real Betis achieve a fifth-placed finish in La Liga and helped them win the Copa del Rey while on loan.

