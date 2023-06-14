"I always had that idea that one day maybe but I don’t know" - Barcelona legend hints at move to Premier League

Barcelona great Jordi Alba has hinted at a move to the English Premier League now that he is a free agent. Alba left the Catalan giants by mutual consent last month and is free to join any other club.

While in conversation with the Daily Mail, the Spaniard opened up on his future, while commenting on the possibility of moving to England.

"As for a club, now I have to look for the best offer. I never have thought about anything beyond La Liga before because I was always so focused on Barcelona," he said.

Alba added:

"But of course you see the Premier League, the atmosphere there. I talk to a lot of people from the national team who played in both leagues [Spanish and English] and they say that it’s special and I always had that idea that one day maybe … but I don’t know."

Alba joined Barcelona in 2012 from Valencia and grew into a great at the club. In 11 seasons, he went on to make 459 appearances for the club, scoring 27 and assisting 99 goals. During this time, he won six La Ligas, one Champions League trophy and a FIFA Club World Cup among other honors.

I got paid what I got paid but I was always a cost-efficient player: Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba also talked about being scapegoated by Barcelona fans for his wages while the club was going through financial turmoil. But the fans' tune changed after it was announced that he will leave a year before the expiry of his contract.

On the matter, he said:

"I got paid what I got paid but I was always a cost-efficient player. The problem wasn’t me, or [Gerard] Pique, or Busquets. When the club needed me, when they have asked for anything from me, I was there for them."

Alba has recently been linked with a move to Inter Miami as well with his former teammate Lionel Messi joining them this summer.

Alba and Messi played 345 matches together at Barcelona and combined for 34 goals.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes