“I always know he will be there” - Inter Miami star says he’s confident Lionel Messi can help him score more goals this season

Inter Miami midfielder David Ruiz believes Lionel Messi can help him score more goals this season.

The 19-year-old was on the scoresheet for the Herons in the 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal on Monday (January 29). Overall, he's scored three goals in 30 appearances across competitions for the Florida-based outfit.

Claiming that he's making an active effort to find the net more often, Ruiz said (via GOAL):

"I am trying to score more goals and get more assists this season. With the quality that Leo has, I always know he will be there, so I am trying to get behind defenders as much as I can.

"I always wanted to score goals and get assists for this club and I know there are young kids in the academy and all over Miami watching me now and I try to inspire them to see that anything’s possible."

Messi and Ruiz have shared the pitch 11 times for Inter Miami so far, but are yet to register a joint goal contribution.

The Herons haven't won any of their pre-season friendlies so far this year. When quizzed about his team's performances, the Honduras under-23 international said:

"Of course we want to win, but we know this is the preseason, and we are working on getting better every day to the MLS season coming up. We are focusing on getting minutes and preparing."

The MLS regular season will get underway on February 21 when Inter Miami host Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Former USMNT goalkeeper highlights Lionel Messi's impact on MLS

Lionel Messi

Ex-USMNT star Brad Friedel lavished praise on Lionel Messi while highlighting the impact that the Argentine icon has had on the MLS. The 36-year-old attacker joined the Herons last summer from Paris Saint-Germain after his contract ran out at Parc des Princes.

Since then, he's scored 11 goals and five assists from 14 appearances across competitions. The Barcelona legend also lifted the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, their first trophy in club history.

Addressing Messi's impact, Friedel told LiveScore (via GOAL):

"The second Lionel Messi signed, his face was everywhere, pink Inter Miami shirts were everywhere and on billboards. The impact has been enormous. They’re getting invited to go play in El Salvador, then they’re going to Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia. MLS teams don’t usually get invited to games like that."

Up next for Inter Miami is a friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Thursday (February 1). However, the Portuguese sensation's availability remains uncertain as he recovers from injury (via GOAL).