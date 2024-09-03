"I always left everything on the field" - Alex Telles sends parting message as he leaves Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Al-Nassr teammate Alex Telles has sent a parting message to the Saudi Pro League side and its fans following his departure. The Brazilian full-back joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United for €4.6 million last summer.

Telles played 38 times for the Saudi Pro-League team and scored three goals and provided five assists. Al-Nassr and Telles mutually agreed to terminate his contract this summer and he is now set to join Brazilian club Botafogo, according to reports.

Trending

Taking to Instagram after his departure was confirmed, Telles wrote:

"Thank you Al-Nassr fans for all your support while I represented this Club. Much affection and respect for the love you have always shown for me and my family. In life there are more important things than football, as loyalty, empathy, respect. I finish this cycle with the certainty that I always left everything on the field. I am even more motivated for the next challenge in my career."

Cristiano Ronaldo stated that 35-goal season with Al-Nassr was 'one of the best' of his career

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo hailed his 2023-24 season with the SPL club as one of the best in his career. The Portuguese legend scored 44 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

Ronaldo was broke the Saudi Pro League's goal-scoring record with 35 goals in 31 appearances. After receiving an award for the same, Ronaldo said in June (via Alarabiya news):

“It means a lot. I feel very happy. It’s probably one of the best seasons I’ve ever had in my career in terms of goals but assists too. To be honest it means a lot because it’s my work. I have to be honest and say it’s not something I was looking for at the beginning of the season but over time I started to see that it was possible.”

“I feel very proud to beat the Saudi league record. It’s great for me, I feel happy, and this is my motivation to play football, to train every time and to carry on like that. I think the goals for each season is kind of the same, it’s to do your best and win titles."

"If possible, to collect individual (trophies) as well but my goal is to be the same – to be the same Cristiano that you saw this season, to do my best, to achieve goals with Al-Nassr and with my Portugal national team as well. To maintain my level is what I’m looking for.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up where he left off last season this season, scoring twice and providing one assist in his opening two games in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback