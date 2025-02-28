"I always had it in my mind to play in MLS" - Lionel Messi explains decision to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has explained why he chose to join MLS outfit Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. That legendary forward returned to America for the first time in his professional career after successful stints with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in Europe.

Messi is one of the most successful footballers in the history of the sport, lifting four UEFA Champions Leagues, 12 League titles, and 16 domestic Cups during his time in Europe.

Speaking about his decision to join Inter Miami, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said via the MLS’ official site:

"The truth is that I always had it in my mind to play in MLS, I felt called to come to Inter because it's a club that's growing, that's very new, with few years as a club, and I like the idea of coming and helping the club to become a greater club.”

"I believe this is the opportunity to show the world a change and keep growing with the league. I thought it was the right time and I don't regret it – quite the opposite, I think that the team we have today is built to try to win a championship, That's what we're aiming at," Messi added.

Lionel Messi has been a great success since joining Inter Miami. He has helped the side to the League's Cup and Supporter's Shield and become their record goalscorer with 36 goals and 20 assists.

Lionel Messi's legacy at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after his contract with PSG expired in the summer and has established himself as one of the best players to play in the MLS. The Argentine forward has played 42 games for the Miami-based side, scoring 36 times and providing 20 assists to help them to their first two pieces of silverware.

Messi has been recognized for his efforts at the MLS club, claiming his eighth Ballon d’Or award and fourth BEST FIFA MEN'S PLAYER Award at the club. He has been crowned the 2023-24 MLS MVP and won the Top Scorer award in the League's Cup in 2022-23.

At 37 years old, Lionel Messi is in the final years of his illustrious career and looks likely to hang up his boots soon. His contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2025 season. However, the Argentine maestro is likely to extend his deal to remain fresh for the 2026 World Cup where he aims to defend his title with Argentina.

