Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma has said that he will be happy to help his former club Bestiktas land Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca to return to the Portuguese side.

Talisca, 29, played for Besiktas for three seasons, between 2016-17 and 2018-19, bagging 37 goals and 14 assists in 80 games across competitions. The Brazil international has been in blistering form for Al-Alami this season, matching his illustrious teammate Ronaldo's tally of 19 goals across competitions.

Thanks to the pair's blistering exploits up front, Luis Castro's side are second in the Saudi Pro League after 15 games, seven points behind Al-Hilal (44). They're also into the AFC Champions League knockouts as group winners.

Quaresma - who is now retired - has said that he would have no qualms playing his part in Talisca's potential return to Besiktas, provided the player desires the move.

"There is no problem in talking," said the 40-year-old to Bein Sports (as per Fotomac). "It is easy to reach Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo. Does Talisca want to return to Besiktas? This is important. If there is an open door, it is very important to sit down and talk. If Besiktas need anything, I am always ready to help."

Al-Nassr returned to winning ways on Friday, beating Al-Riyadh 4-1 at home, after losing 3-0 in the top-of-the-table clash with Al-Hilal last week. Ronaldo and Talisca played key roles in the win, striking once and twice respectively. The former also had an assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo rolling back the years at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. Almost 40 now, the Portugal captain is still going strong, ageing like fine wine.

In his first full season with Al-Nassr, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 19 goals and 10 assists in 21 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 15 top-flight outings.

Overall, Ronaldo has 33 goals and 12 assists in 40 competitive games for the Saudi Pro League giants since arriving on a free transfer in December last year.