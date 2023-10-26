"I always remember the celebrations" - Real Madrid star recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'calma' celebration ahead of Barcelona fixture

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham talked about Cristiano Ronaldo's memorable 'calma' celebration ahead of Los Blancos' match against Barcelona on Saturday, October 28.

The Englishman stated that he always remembers the celebrations from matches. He specifically mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'calma' celebration that he did against Barcelona after scoring a winner in April 2012. Bellingham said (via MadridXtra):

“I always remember the celebrations. I remember Cristiano’s ‘calma calma’ at the Camp Nou.”

Not only Jude Bellingham, his teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, once also revealed that his first El Clasico memory was Ronaldo's famous 'calma' celebration. The French midfielder said while addressing the 38-year-old's celebration at Camp Nou (via GOAL):

"My first memory of the Clasico was the celebration of Ronaldo asking for calm when scoring at the Camp Nou."

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will visit Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on October 28 (Saturday) to lock horns against their arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico. Los Blancos are currently leading La Liga with 25 points, level with Girona while Barcelona are in the third spot with 24 points.

Real Madrid midfielder confirms his availability ahead of El Clasico

Jude Bellingham was subbed off in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League fixture against SC Braga on October 24 (Tuesday) due to a groin injury. As stated in a report by journalist Arancha Rodriguez, the Englishman missed Los Blancos' training session on Thursday, which flamed concern among the Real Madrid supporters.

However, Bellingham has confirmed his availability for the upcoming El Clasico on Saturday. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder said (via Teledeporte):

"I’ll play in El Clasico."

Jude Bellingham spent with the club doctors and physios before confirming his status about Madrid's game against Barcelona. Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in June, the 20-year-old has been in stellar form. In his 12 appearances for Real Madrid, he has recorded 11 goals and three assists.

On the other hand, Barcelona will be missing a number of huge names from their line-up while hosting Carlo Ancelotti's side on Saturday. The likes of Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, and Pedri are likely to miss the fixture. However, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski could potentially return to the playing XI.