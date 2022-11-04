“I always said that there would not be any other club after Barcelona” - Full transcript of Gerard Pique’s emotional video confirming his retirement

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football and will make his final appearance for the Blaugrana against Almeria on 3 November at the Nou Camp.

The 35-year-old decided to end his 18-year career and bid an emotional farewell to Blaugrana fans through a video.

Pique released the video on his Twitter account, and here is the full transcript in English:

"Culers, it’s Gerard. Lot of people have been talking about me these past few weeks, but until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me."

"Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barcelona fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barcelona fans."

"From a very young age, I didn’t want to become a football player - I wanted to be a (Barca) player. I’ve been thinking a lot about that kid lately - about what little Gerard would’ve thought if he had been told that all his dreams would come true. That he would make it to the (Barca) first team and win every possible trophy. That he would become a European champion, or a world champion. That he would play alongside the best players in history. That he would make friends for life."

"It’s been 25 years since I joined Barcelona. I left and I came back. Football and Barcelona have given me everything. You, Culers, have given me everything. And now that the kid’s dream has come true, I want to tell you that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."

"I always said that there would not be any other club after Barcelona and that’s how it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan and support the team. I will pass my love for Barcelona to my children like my family did with me."

"And you know me. Sooner or later, I’ll be back. I’ll see you at the Camp Nou. Visca Barca, see you soon."

Barcelona defender Pique's club career in detail

Pique bows out as a Barca legend

Pique started his footballing career at Barca's La Masia academy.

The Spaniard appeared for Barca's U19s before heading to the Premier League and joining Manchester United in 2004 for £4.7 million.

The veteran defender made 23 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

He won his first Champions League trophy with United in 2008 alongside the Premier League title.

Pique also lifted the League Cup with the Red Devils in 2006.

He was then sent out on loan to Real Zaragoza in 2006 where he made 28 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring three goals.

It wasn't long before Barca were showing an interest in Pique after he returned to Old Trafford.

The Blaugrana re-signed the Spaniard from United for £4.5 million in 2008.

He has gone on to make 615 appearances for the Blaugrana since then, scoring 53 goals and providing 15 assists.

Pique has won the Champions League on three occasions with Barca, eight La Liga titles as well as seven Copa del Rey trophies. He also won the World Cup and the Euros with the Spain national team.

The Spaniard retires having made nine appearances across competitions this season with his final bow coming against Almeria on Saturday.

