"I always try to learn from them" - Rafael Leao on what it's like to be teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao has opened up on his experiences playing alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. Leao plays alongside Ibrahimovic for the Rossoneri while Ronaldo is Leao's national team captain.

The 22-year-old was speaking at a press conference ahead of Portugal's fixture against Northern Ireland. When asked what it was like to play with Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo, Leao said (as quoted by Rossoneriblog):

“They are two players who I admire a lot, and I always try to learn from them. But of course I am happiest to be able to share the pitch with Cristiano because he is a player I admire a lot.”

Leao's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo does not come as a surprise. The AC Milan winger and Ronaldo both began their careers at Sporting Lisbon's academy, rising through the ranks before making it into the first team.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Sporting to join Manchester United, where he was molded into the world-class star he is now known to be. Following spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, the Portuguese legend is now back at Old Trafford.

Leao, on the other hand, played only five times for Sporting's first-team, scoring twice and assisting once. He then moved to Lille in 2018, making 26 appearances for the French outfit during the 2018-19 season. Leao scored eight times and registered two assists in those matches.

The 22-year-old's performances were appreciated by AC Milan, who brought him to the San Siro in 2019. Since joining the Rossoneri, Leao has made 89 appearances for the club, registering 18 goals and 11 assists.

Less than a year after Leao signed for AC Milan, the Rossoneri welcomed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club. The duo have since played together for the club and even helped Milan qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo showing no signs of stopping despite their age

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are both well into the wrong side of their 30s. While the Swede turned 40 last month, the Portuguese will be 37 in three months.

But both Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo have soldiered on to put up some fantastic performances for their teams in recent years. The duo have maintained incredible fitness standards over the last two decades and their prolonged stay at the top is testament to their dedication and ability.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United this summer, has netted nine times in 12 games for the club this season. Thanks to him, the Red Devils are atop their Champions League group. However, Ronaldo hasn't been able to save them from dropping to sixth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is helping AC Milan forge a title charge this season. The Rossoneri are joint-top in Serie A and are yet to lose a league game this season after 12 matches (10 wins, two draws). Ibrahimovic has scored three goals and provided two assists in six league games this term.

