"I always try to tell him this" - Casemiro opens up on his advice for young Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has advised teammate and highly rated youngster Kobbie Mainoo to keep his head down and continue working hard.

Mainoo has been a revelation at Manchester United this season, having established himself as a regular in the team with eye-catching performances at just 18 years of age.

After watching the young midfielder from up close over the season, Casemiro recently termed the former an 'exceptional' player. He also acknowledged the pressure that came with representing Manchester United at a young age.

"First off, I’d like to congratulate Kobbie. He’s only 18 and he’s already a starter at a club like Manchester United," the Brazilian told United’s official website.

He added:

"It’s not easy, there’s a lot of pressure. But I think United will have a top player for the next years, easily. He’s a top player. He’s exceptional. He’s a humble, hard-working player. He knows how to listen. He’s a great player."

Amid the hype and apparent promises for the future, Casemiro claimed that he advised the teenager to stay away from distractions and continue putting in hard work to fulfill his potential.

"Obviously, it’s a long and tough journey," the former Real Madrid star continued.

"I always try to tell him this: that things aren’t easy, that you always have to work hard. You always need to want more and more. That’s what football is. But you can tell he has his head on straight. He’s a great player. Without a doubt, we’ll have a great player on our side for a long time," he added.

Casemiro and Mainoo have played five matches together for the Red Devils, all of which have come this season.

Kobbie Mainoo's numbers for Manchester United this term

So far this season, Kobbie Mainoo has made 18 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, amassing a total of 1,321 minutes of playing time, according to Transfermarkt. He also has two goals and two assists to his name.

The midfielder recently dominated the headlines after firing the Red Devils to a vital 4-3 victory over Wolves in the Premier League with the winner. His goal, which was a solo effort, was sensational and came in the seventh minute of injury time.

Up next, Manchester United will go head-to-head with Fulham in Premier League action at Old Trafford this Saturday (February 24).