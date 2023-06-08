“I always wanted to live in a Muslim country” - Karim Benzema explains why he joined Al-Ittihad

After completing a transfer from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema opened up on his decision to move to the Middle East and join the Jeddah-based side.

Being a religious Muslim, Benzema said that it has always been his aim to live in a Muslim country. This, he said, was why he decided to move to Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman said on Al-Ittihad's YouTube channel (via Madrid Xtra):

“Why Saudi? Because it’s a Muslim country. I'm Muslim & I always wanted to live in a Muslim country.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣️ Benzema: “Why Saudi? Because it’s a Muslim country. I'm Muslim & I always wanted to live in a Muslim country.” 🗣️ Benzema: “Why Saudi? Because it’s a Muslim country. I'm Muslim & I always wanted to live in a Muslim country.” https://t.co/YCzxxWAwtf

Apart from living in a Muslim country, Benzema will also earn a staggering £643 million in three years with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. His daily earning is approximately £471,000, an eye-watering to say the least.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner left Real Madrid as the team's all-time second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Since his 2009 move from Olympique Lyon, he scored 354 goals and won 25 trophies for Los Blancos, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad move

Karim Benzema looked certain to stay at Real Madrid for at least another season. However, he surprised many when he decided to join Al-Ittihad, which resulted in Los Blancos losing the leader of their attack.

The Spanish club will now have to look for a proper replacement for the talismanic striker, which won't be easy to find. Reacting to Benzema's departure, the club's manager Carlo Ancelotti told the media (via Real Madrid's website):

"His departure has come as a surprise to everyone, but it has to be understood. It was a last minute decision. Yesterday he trained normally and today he's taken this decision. We have accepted it. I spoke to him this morning and he said he was leaving and I understood. He's done so well with me in these four years and also at the club."

He added:

"That's why I want to thank him. He's thought it through and his decision forms part of the transition of this club, which continues and will continue next year. We have time to reflect on what we have to do. We'll have a competitive squad next year."

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane as Benzema's replacement, though they are yet to agree terms with Spurs regarding a transfer fee.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes