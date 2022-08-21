“I always watch Ronaldo’s videos” - Real Madrid attacker reveals admiration for Brazilian great after 4-1 Celta win

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has said that he always watches former striker Ronaldo’s videos.

The Brazilian Ronaldo is considered to be one of the greatest strikers to have ever played for Real Madrid. The legend scored 96 goals and had 22 assists in just 161 appearances for Los Blancos. One of the most talented players to ever grace the field, the Brazilian's impact was curtailed in the latter stages of his career because of fitness and injury concerns.

Still, Ronaldo is considered one of the all-time greats and won the World Cup twice with Brazil. Vinicius Junior, still only 22, is well on track to emulate Ronaldo and scored a well-taken goal in Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo. The winger was played in by Modric and expertly got past the goalkeeper after a long sprint. Vinicius Jr. then slotted the ball home perfectly to score his second goal of the season.

After the match, the 22-year old claimed that he looks up to Ronaldo and always watches videos of the Brazilian great:

“I always watch Ronaldo’s videos.”

Real Madrid will be optimistic about current season despite the sale of Casemiro

Casemiro is one of the final players to have been sold from the squad that won the Champions League three times consecutively under Zinedine Zidane. With only Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema remaining, fans will see the Casemiro sale as the end of an era. Casemiro alongside Modric and Kroos made for one of the best midfield trios in the history of football.

The Brazilian is sure to be a huge miss for Los Blancos this season but there are plenty of able replacements in the squad. For starters, Federico Valverde has been developing for years at the club and can easily slot in alongside Kroos and Modric. Furthermore, the likes of Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni are both top-class midfielders capable of filling in for the Brazilian.

Ancelotti on Real Madrid midfield: "My plans are not gonna change with Casemiro leaving as we have Modrić, Kroos, Tchouaméni, Ceballos, Fede Valverde, Camavinga…". "Six midfielders are enough for this season. They're very, very good".

Real Madrid have also shored up their defense with the signing of Antonio Rudiger and still have a strong attack capable of beating any team. Karim Benzema has been going strong and the Frenchman still has a couple of seasons left in him despite being 34-years-old. The way Florentino Perez has handled the transition of Real Madrid’s most successful squad certainly warrants a lot of praise!

