“I would always be watching Monday Night Raw or messing around trying to wrestle in training” – Former goalkeeper on shifting to WWE

Former goalkeeper Stuart Tomlinson decided to switch careers and became a WWE wrestler after retiring from football at the age of 28. Tomlinson was forced to retire due to a knee injury.

He played for clubs like Port Vale, Burton Albion, Crewe Alexandra, and Barrow during his career.

He always boasted a muscular and impressive physique. Hence, getting into professional wrestling wasn't too hard for him. Speaking about his career, Tomlinson told Mirror back in 2016:

"I was on the cover of Men's Health. And the talent scout Canyon Ceman, I think he saw a picture of me, and they were looking for talent from the UK, and then lucky enough I got a try-out, and I was here a couple of months later."

Tomlinson appeared on WWE NXT under the stage name, "Hugo Knox". Speaking about his affection for professional wrestling, Tomlinson said (via The Sun):

"If you asked any of the guys I used to play football with, I would always be watching Monday Night Raw or messing around trying to wrestle them in training!"

WWE's Stuart Tomlinson reacted to being called 'fat'

Stuart Tomlinson had an unusual physique for a goalkeeper. His muscular frame was often mistaken as fat by many. Tomlinson looked massive in his goalkeeper kit, in fairness to the critics.

However, now that Tomlinson has shifted to the WWE, fans get to see his physique on full display. He reacted to being called 'fat', telling critics:

"I used to get a lot of abuse, getting called fat and this, that and the other, it's a bit of a change now when I'm just in my wrestling attire, which is a pair of tiny pants.

But I don't go the gym every day to be covered up! For everyone who was calling me fat, come and watch!"

Tomlinson, however, was released from the World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. This is because injury issues followed him beyond the end of his footballing career.

