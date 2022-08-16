"I was angry with him" - Joachim Andersen reacts to 'really stupid' headbutt from Darwin Nunez during Liverpool draw

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has opened up on the incident with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez during the sides' 1-1 draw on Monday (August 15).

Nunez received a straight red card for headbutting Andersen in the 57th minute of the game. After the game, the Palace centre-back stated that the Uruguayan headbutting him twice in the span of a few moments was sheer stupidity. Andersen said (via the Liverpool Echo):

"He headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn’t do that. I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, is really stupid, so it’s a clear red card.”

It is worth mentioning that Andersen received death threats and abuse on his social media. The Danish centre-back reacted to those comments by posting the following on his Instagram story (via Caught Offside):

"Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online."

The defender also shared screenshots of the abusive messages he received on his Instagram.

Nunez's red card might have cost Liverpool three points against Crystal Palace. The Reds only managed a 1-1 draw and are still winless in the Premier League after their first two matches of the new season.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked the better side in the first half but it was Palace who took the lead through Wilfred Zaha. The Reds' search for an equalizer in the second half hit a roadblock once Nunez was sent off.

However, the Merseyside outfit equalized just four minutes after going down to ten men through Luis Diaz. The Colombian forward scored an incredible solo goal from outside the area to level the proceedings at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez will miss Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford next week

Following his straight red card against Crystal Palace, Darwin Nunez will be suspended for Liverpool's away game against Manchester United on August 22.

According to United in Focus, the former Benfica forward will be suspended for three games. Apart from the encounter with Manchester United, Nunez will also miss games between Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Nunez notably made a bright start to his Liverpool career. The forward scored and assisted once apiece on his Premier League debut against Fulham in a 2-2 draw last weekend. He also netted in the Reds' FA Community Shield victory against Manchester City last month.

