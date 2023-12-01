"I was angry and thought he shouldn't have said what he said" - Lionel Messi opens up on moment with Barcelona star in the 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi has lifted the lid on his past spat with Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski which saw them come to loggerheads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain won his seventh Ballon d'Or in 2021, beating Lewandowski, 35, to the honor. It was regarded as somewhat of a contentious decision from France Football.

The former Bayern Munich striker was expected to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or. But, it was controversially canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionel Messi, 36, insisted Lewandowski should be honored for his anticipated 2020 Ballon d'Or win. But, the Barca forward felt those were 'empty words', saying (via The Mirror):

"I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words."

Lionel Messi has lifted the lid on how he and Lewandowski buried the hatchet during the World Cup last year. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Lewandowski’s statements bothered me because when I won the Ballon d’Or I said the thing I really felt, but for him to speak in this way bothered me."

Argentina met Poland in the group stages of the World Cup, with Messi's Albiceleste winning 2-0. The Inter Miami superstar touched on how he acted towards Lewandowski during that game:

"I ignored him during the game because it was him and I was angry and thought he shouldn't have said what he said. I was very angry. If I was deliberately dribbling because it was him? Yes."

Messi revealed that the duo had since talked about the situation and concluded that it was a misunderstanding:

"After that we met and talked and agreed that it was a misunderstanding. He was upset because what he said didn't match fully (on the) internet.”

Lewandowski joined Messi's beloved Barcelona from Bayern in July 2022, a year after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner exited Camp Nou. He added:

"Then he went to Barcelona and we talked about many things about the club, the city and everything."

The Polish frontman has never won the Ballon d'Or during his career. The closest he came was in 2021, when he missed out to Messi by 33 points in the rankings. He should have one to his name from 2020 but unfortunately still hasn't been recognized by France Football with that honor.

Robert Lewandowski wanted Lionel Messi to rejoin Barcelona this past summer

Robert Lewandowski wanted to link up with Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski hoped to be joined by Lionel Messi at Barcelona this past summer when it was confirmed the Argentine icon was leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He said (via 90min):

"We have to wait to see if Leo comes to Barcelona. I hope he comes. Maybe something more concrete will be known in a few days."

Lewandowski was looking forward to playing alongside Messi whom he felt would help him at Camp Nou:

"I know that playing with him is very easy, because Leo can play with you from any position on the field at any time in the game. He is a player that any team would like to have."

Lionel Messi didn't return to Catalonia as he had doubts over the La Liga giants' financial situation. He headed to MLS side Inter Miami where he's become a hero for the Herons, captaining them to the Leagues Cup in August.