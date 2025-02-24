“I answered ‘Both,' twice” - Sir Alex Ferguson’s ex-assistant says Manchester United wanted to sign another Portugal star alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz has revealed the role he played in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League side in 2003. The Portuguese manager worked as an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford and had a say in the signing of his then-teenage compatriot.

Cristiano Ronaldo got an audition as an 18-year-old in a pre-season friendly for his Sporting CP side against Manchester United in 2003 and got a move to the Red Devils just five days later. The forward was, however, not the only fleet-footed teenager looked at from the Portuguese side in that period.

Just under two years older than Ronaldo, Ricardo Quaresma had emerged as a rising star at the Portuguese side and was also wanted by Manchester United. Queiroz revealed to O Jogo that Sir Alex Ferguson had asked for his opinion on both players, and when forced to choose one, he went for Ronaldo.

“I was in my office and they called me to say that Ferguson needed me. At that time, I had no responsibility for scouting. I sat down in front of him. 'Here we are looking at two names from a club you know well and they are two Portuguese players. I want to know what you think. One is called Cristiano Ronaldo, the other Ricardo Quaresma,' he told me. And I answered, 'Both,' twice. Then, when I had to choose just one, I said it had to be Cristiano.”

Carlos Queiroz could provide an answer based on his connection with Sporting, where he had been manager for three years between 1993 and 1996. Cristiano Ronaldo ended up at Old Trafford in a £12.2 million move while Quaresma made his way to Barcelona in 2003.

Cristiano Ronaldo unarguably went on to have the better career of the pair, setting several records and winning trophies, as well as five Ballon d'Or awards. The 40-year-old continues to turn heads in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, where he leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Manchester United legend snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he picks top five players in club's history

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has overlooked former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as he named his five all-time Red Devils greats. The former midfielder enjoyed a hugely successful stint at Old Trafford, playing in arguably the greatest English side of all time.

Scholes picked Ryan Giggs as the greatest Red Devil of his time, with Wayne Rooney coming in second place. In the interview with TNT Sports, he named former captain Roy Keane in third place and Bryan Robson fourth while Eric Cantona was fifth.

Paul Scholes was part of the famed Class of '92 at Manchester United and won the treble with the club in 1999. All of his picks were stalwarts under Sir Alex Ferguson at the club, unlike Ronaldo, whose greatest moments came during his time away from the club.

