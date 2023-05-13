"I apologized to him for that and I hope he’s forgiven me" - Graeme Souness' apology to current Liverpool star for stunning claim

Former Newcastle United boss Graeme Souness has apologized to James Milner for the harsh comments he aimed at the Liverpool star during their time together with the Magpies.

Souness managed the Magpies for two seasons from 2004 to 2006, when Milner had joined the club from Leeds United. The Scot did not offer the English midfielder much game time, with Milner making only 13 starts in the Premier League during the 2004-05 campaign.

The former Liverpool man then sanctioned Milner's loan move to Aston Villa the following season. Souness took aim at the midfielder at the time and has now revealed details about the incident. He also stated that he has since apologized to Milner for his comments.

Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"I was discussing leadership with Simon Jordan. James Milner was one of those I named as a leader I would want in my dressing room. At Newcastle, I knew him as a young boy. He has matured into a professional you can bet is a ten out of ten around the dressing room."

"He was upset with me many years ago at Newcastle when I said that you won’t win the league with James Milners and he took that as me saying he wasn’t good enough."

The former Liverpool captain added:

“I was trying to say that you needed men. He was only 19 at the time. I apologized to him for that and I hope he’s forgiven me. You can never have enough James Milners in the dressing room. He makes other players turn up.”

Milner has achieved great success at Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League as well as the Premier League, among other trophies.

"It’s not just Ronaldo" - Premier League striker hails Liverpool star amid Cristiano Ronaldo claim

West Ham United's Michail Antonio has lavished praise on Milner for his ability to perform at the highest level at the age of 37. The Liverpool star, who is in the twilight stages of his career, is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer on a free transfer (as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Ahead of his exit, Antonio was discussing the longevity of players' careers in the modern football era on The Footballer's Football Show. He referenced Milner as well as Cristiano Ronaldo and said (as quoted by HITC):

“In this day and age, it’s different. Players are looking after their bodies. Players can play a lot longer. Look at James Milner. He’s leaving Liverpool and he’s going to Brighton. They are another quality team in the Premier League. And he is 37. It’s not just Ronaldo who is doing it."

The Reds are currently 5th in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

