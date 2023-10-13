"I would appreciate it if these rumors come to end" - Social Media influencer dismisses reports of dating Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham

Social media influencer Asantewa Chitty has denied all the rumors of being romantically involved with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Chitty recently took to Instagram to clarify that she has never dated the former Borussia Dortmund star. The social media influencer said that she's currently in a happy relationship. Chitty also affirmed that she had to address the issue because she wanted the rumors to come to an end. She wrote on her Instagram story:

"I can't believe I'm having to address this after so long but I would like to make clear that the rumors of me being in a relationship with Jude Bellingham are not true. I have never dated Jude. I am now in a happy relationship. I would appreciate it if these rumors come to end. Thank you."

According to several reports, the social media influencer was rumored to be in a relationship with Jude Bellingham. Asantewa Chitty has more than 25,000 followers on her Instagram account. Moreover, she's also a popular figure on TikTok, as one of her videos crossed the two million likes mark.

Asantewa Chitty's Instagram story

As stated by Tikitakas, Bellingham and Asantewa Chitty started dating in 2022 and were separated in July earlier this year. However, all the reports and rumors have been denied by the 25-year-old social media influencer.

Paul Scholes says Jude Bellingham made the right decision by not choosing Manchester United

Since joining Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has been in stellar form. The Englishman has played ten games for Los Blancos and he has managed to record 10 goals and three assists across different competitions. Moreover, he's also the top scorer in La Liga with eight goals.

While talking to TNT Sports, Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes opined that Bellingham made the right decision by not joining the Red Devils. Scholes said that Manchester United was close to signing the 20-year-old but he opted for Borussia Dortmund.

“I think Jude Bellingham for his age and what he’s accomplished so far in his short career, he’s better than anything we’ve seen,” Scholes said. "We [Manchester United] were very close to signing him, but he decided to go to Borussia Dortmund which looks the right thing from what’s happened over the past couple of years."

After the international break, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will lock horns with Sevilla on October 21. Moreover, they'll lock horns with S.C. Braga in their next UEFA Champions League fixture, which will take place on October 25.