“I was approached much more directly” - Erik ten Hag highlights one major issue with modern footballers following Manchester United spell

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has highlighted one issue with modern footballers. The Dutch manager revealed that newer players are less receptive to criticism and lack the thick skin required to handle harsh words like players from older generations.

The Dutch manager discussed what he observed with the newer generation of players in a recent podcast with SEG Stories, the media arm of his management agency. He said (via ESPN):

"This generation usually find it difficult to deal with criticism. Criticism really gets to them. The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct. I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players, I would demotivate them. If you do that to the current generation they find it offensive."

Erik ten Hag had multiple clashes with players during his time at Manchester United, with public spats of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho coming to mind.

The Dutchman played 339 professional games, mainly as a central defender, from 1989 to 2002, representing Twente, Der Graafschap, FC Utrecht, and RKC Waalwijk.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag discusses future plans

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed he is open to pursuing another career outside football. The Dutchman managed the Red Devils for just over two seasons, helping the storied English side to one FA Cup and one League Cup.

In a recent interview with SEG Stories, the 55-year-old admitted that he was open to pursuing a career away from football. The Dutchman admitted he was not too bothered about what the future had in store for him, saying (via talkSPORT):

"There are so many other things I could do. Maybe in football, in a new position as a manager. That’s an option. And maybe something completely different. I’ve been working with my brothers lately. We have our own company. Or rather: they have their own company. But we also run a company together with our father. That’s also something I love to do I can now give that more attention and it’s also a lot of fun."

Erik Ten Hag managed 128 games as Manchester United manager, averaging 1.84 points per game before he was sacked in October 2024. The Red Devils have continued to falter since his departure and currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League table.

