"I arrived by bus and left in Bugatti" - Georgina Rodriguez reveals how her life changed after first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

Spanish influencer and model Georgina Rodriguez opened up about her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo and the subsequent changes in her life.

The Spaniard worked in a Gucci store in Madrid, where she reportedly first met Ronaldo. They then hit it off at a party before the Portuguese superstar asked her out on a date.

Speaking about her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodriguez said in her Netflix documentary "I am Georgina" (via El Tiempo):

“I was very excited, and on the way to the restaurant, our hands collided, and I felt as if those hands had been with me for a long time, and when we collided again, we held them. They were familiar hands, fitting perfectly. We went to dinner, I went home and my heart … pum pum."

The Spaniard also shared the details of another meeting with the Al-Nassr forward:

"The most super special moment was on a Saturday. I was dying to see him and be with him, but I didn't want to write to him. He wrote to me after the game and, of course, I didn't tell him that I had everything ready, I told him that I was sitting at home and that I was already going to sleep."

She added:

"He said to me: 'do you want to have dinner?' and I said: 'Okay'. I had already eaten. He picked me up at home. We got to his place. I had his puree, his vegetables, his chicken, and I prayed like every lady."

After their first date, Cristiano Ronaldo came to pick Rodriguez up at work in his Bugatti as she explained:

"He came after work to pick me up. He came in Bugatti sometimes. My colleagues hallucinated. I arrived by bus and left in Bugatti."

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his first meeting with Georgina Rodriguez

The former Real Madrid forward shared his thoughts on meeting Georgina Rodriguez for the first time, saying that he found her super interesting. Ronaldo said:

"When we high-fived, it was a unique moment. ... She was a super interesting, mature girl, and I started to get hooked ... of the super cute relationship. Over time, I felt that she was the woman of my life."

The couple have five children, co-parenting three from two different mothers.

