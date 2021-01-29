"In 7 months I gained 14 kilos" - Antonio Cassano speaks about his time at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano has never been one to shy away from the limelight. The Italian has spoken about his time at the Bernabeu, and why it didn't pan out the way he wanted it to.

The controversial star was known was his short temper and behaviour both on and off the football pitch. But Cassano was also a huge talent coming out of Italy, winning Serie A Young Footballer of the Year twice during his time with Roma. His exploits on the pitch earned him a move to Real Madrid in 2006, but Cassano never reached his potential in Spain and was let go a year later.

Speaking about his time at Real Madrid, Cassano explained one huge problem as to why things didn't according to plan. He told BoboTV

"At Real Madrid I barely made it, I managed to lose about 12 kilos. Then Cannavaro arrived and I gained them again. Nutella was one of the sponsors of the club and each month they gave us five kilos of product."

He continued,

"When Capello arrived I scored two goals in two games and I felt like the king of the world. After that he replaced me against Lyon, I argued with him in Jérez and took me out of the team. In seven months I gained 14 kilos. I ate Nutella directly from the bottle and I didn't care. I was ashamed."

Cassano's weight problems got so bad that Real Madrid started fining the Italian for being overweight towards the end of the 2006-07 season. The striker only managed to make 29 appearances for the Los Blancos, where he scored four goals, before being shipped off on loan to Sampdoria the next season, which would spell the end of his Real Madrid career.

The Italian striker's problems at Real Madrid weren't just a one-off. Cassano famously got into an altercation with Inter Milan head coach Andrea Stramaccioni in 2013.

The two Italians started to brawl in the locker room, after getting into an argument during a training session. The squad players had to pull them apart, and it was safe to say that Cassano wasn't around at Inter for much longer after that. The Italian was quickly shipped off to Parma, where he would play out his last years as a professional before retiring in 2017.