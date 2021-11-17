"I asked the barber to give me Andres Iniesta’s haircut" - Barcelona prodigy Pedri reveals extent to which he idolized Iniesta

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been likened to club legend Andres Iniesta due to the striking similarities in their playing styles. The fast-rising wonderkid has revealed that he looked up to the current Vissel Kobe star while growing up.

During a recent interview, Pedri explained the extent to which he idolized Iniesta, revealing that he wanted to copy the veteran midfielder's haircut.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri: "When I was little, I wanted to shave my head like Iniesta. My dad told me 'why would you do that? He’s bald!' In the end, I couldn’t do it but he was my idol." Pedri: "When I was little, I wanted to shave my head like Iniesta. My dad told me 'why would you do that? He’s bald!' In the end, I couldn’t do it but he was my idol." https://t.co/lMfWXkq3C3

Pedri was quoted as saying:

"I was at the barbers with my father and there was a Barca match on the TV. I asked the barber to give me Andres Iniesta’s haircut because he is my idol. My dad said no we can’t do that because Iniesta is bald."

Pedri has been a huge revelation since joining Barcelona from Las Palmas in August 2020. The Spaniard made his debut for the first team on September 27, 2020, coming on as a substitute for Philippe Coutinho during a La Liga clash with Villarreal.

The 18-year-old put in a decent performance in his first appearance for the Blaugrana, earning himself more opportunities under former manager Ronald Koeman.

barcacentre @barcacentre Pedri: "Iniesta? My desire is to resemble him; I have always said that he is my idol and will continue to be until I die. I hope I can do something he did." Pedri: "Iniesta? My desire is to resemble him; I have always said that he is my idol and will continue to be until I die. I hope I can do something he did."

Pedri's first season at Camp Nou was a huge success. He enjoyed a massive breakthrough in the Catalan capital, playing a whopping 52 games across all competitions and bagging four goals and six assists.

Thanks to his brilliant displays, the midfielder was chosen to represent Spain at the UEFA European Championship over the summer, where he made six appearances. He was also a vital figure in La Roja's team that participated in the Tokyo Olympics, playing another six games.

How has Pedri fared at Barcelona this season?

Pedri continues to shine with Barcelona and Spain

Pedri has had a slow start to the new campaign due to fitness concerns. The midfielder has made just four appearances for Barcelona across all competitions so far, having spent several weeks on the sidelines.

The teenager missed the Blaugrana's last couple of games owing to a muscle problem. He has, however, shaken off the crisis and is expected to return to action when Barcelona face Espanyol in the Catalan derby this weekend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Pedri will get the nod to feature in Xavi's first match in charge of the club.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh