"I asked him if he could do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke" - Andy Murray makes claim as he shares post alongside Lionel Messi

Tennis legend Andy Murray recently shared a moment with Lionel Messi via a post on Instagram. The former World number one linked up with the Inter Miami star at the ongoing Miami Open.

Messi was in attendance as Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open semi-final on Friday, March 28. The Argentine superstar met with Murray and the two posed for a picture which the latter shared on his Instagram with the caption:

"I asked him if he could do it on a cold rainy night in stoke. He responded “cállate la boca” which i think means yes in spanish."

The term 'do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke' is an expression about playing against former Premier League side Stoke City who had a reputation for giving opponents a tough time at their Britannia Stadium.

Lionel Messi never played in the English top flight. Over the years, fans and pundits alike have questioned if the eight-time Ballon d'Or would have flourished in the Premier League.

He notably spent most of his career with Barcelona in Spain. After 17 years at the Catalan club, he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 on a free transfer. Two seasons later, the 37-year-old moved to the MLS with Inter Miami where he currently plies his trade.

Messi has cemented his legendary status in the MLS since joining the Herons. He has helped the club win the Leagues Cup and Supporters Sheild, registering 39 goals and 20 assists in 45 appearances.

Lionel Messi marks return to action with winning goal in MLS

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet in Inter Miami's recent 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Sunday, March 30. The 37-year-old came off the bench in the 55th minute and doubled his side's lead with a sublime finish two minutes after coming on.

The Argentine star played the entire minute and scored during the Herons' 2-1 win over Atlanta United (March 17) before the international break. However, he sustained an adductor muscle injury in the clash and subsequently missed Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil.

Messi has registered seven goal contributions (five goals and two assists) in six matches across competitions for Inter Miami this season.

