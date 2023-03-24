"I asked myself, 'how is it possible that there is no team?'" – Serie A star opens up on regret over snubbing Arsenal transfer

Torino defender Armando Izzo has opened up on his regret over rejecting a move to Arsenal and Inter Milan during the summer of 2019.

Izzo, 31, is currently on a season-long loan at Monza after falling out of favour at his parent club Torino ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered a goal and an assist in 20 Serie A matches so far.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with heading and positioning, the three-cap Italy international was on Arsenal and Inter Milan's radar after Torino's successful 2018-19 Serie A campaign. However, the player decided to remain in Turin because of his faith in his club's project.

However, Torino failed to finish inside the top seven of the Serie A table in the following seasons and Izzo's stock witnessed a significant fall.

Speaking to Cronache di Spogliatoio, Izzo expressed his frustration at failing to secure a permanent move to a bigger club. He said:

"The year I renewed with Torino, after qualifying for Europe, my former agent and the president Urbano Cairo told me that Arsenal and [Antonio] Conte's Inter Milan were there. I had a feeling for Toro, I believed in the club's project and I stayed another year. That year, I scored six goals and I didn't hear from any team."

Sharing his thoughts on his career trajectory, Izzo continued:

"I asked myself, 'how is it possible that there is no team?'. Then, after two years, [Gleison] Bremer, with four goals and finishing 10th [with Torino last season], he ends up going to Juventus. My dream was to go to Inter Milan, but I've never been able to."

After being snubbed by Izzo ahead of the 2019-20 season, Arsenal signed David Luiz and William Saliba for a combined £35 million fee.

Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsdale heaps praise on 3 stars during ongoing PL title push

Speaking to Standard Sport, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pinpointed three new signings in Mikel Arteta's setup. He said:

"The additions of [Gabriel] Jesus and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko are a massive help. They've been there and done it. Jorginho now has come in and he's been there and done it, [winning] every trophy other than the Premier League and the World Cup. So, I think everyone has got a story, which has added more to it from last year."

The Gunners signed Jesus and Zinchenko for a combined fee of £80 million last summer, while snapping up Jorginho for £12 million this January. With the help of their signings, they are currently sitting atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 69 points from 28 games.

