“I do have that aspect to my game though” – Luis Diaz reveals ‘most difficult thing’ he has faced at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has revealed that his new club's tactical set-up is one of the 'most difficult' things he has faced since arriving at Anfield.

Diaz joined the Reds from FC Porto in a deal rumored to be worth up to £50 million in January this year. The Colombian has been an incredible addition to Jurgen Klopp's side. He has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to his electric performances on the flanks.

Diaz recently spoke to the club's matchday program on adapting to life in England and noted (as quoted by Liverpool's official website):

“I reckon the thing you can notice and see the most is the intensity of the game here. Tactically, how we set up and the fact that I also have to defend might well be the most difficult thing so far.”

He added:

“I do have that aspect to my game, though, as I spent time playing at Porto and I think I managed to pick up and learn a lot there. But I will keep on improving here as well, for sure.”

Diaz also stated that he was 'delighted' to be at his new club and added:

“But I’m very happy and I’m delighted to be here at the club, and to have settled in the way that I have. Sharing a dressing room with this group of great athletes, as well as the manager, it’s an absolute pleasure for me.”

The 25-year-old has made 17 appearances so far for Liverpool, scoring four times and laying out two assists. He has already won his first title with the Reds as well, lifting the Carabao Cup in February.

Liverpool will take on Everton in a crucial clash this weekend

Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield in their next match on Sunday, April 24. They will be targeting a win in this Premier League fixture as they look to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Citizens will be in action a day earlier at home against 19th-placed Watford. Consequently, the Reds could be four points behind Pep Guardiola's side when they take to the pitch for the Merseyside derby.

The Toffees are currently 17th in the table and are just four points clear of the relegation zone. However, they seem to be gathering some momentum and have beaten Manchester United and drawn with Leicester City in their last two matches.

