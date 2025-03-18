"I assume that the collaboration will stop, that’s how I interpret it" - Manchester United star appears to confirm exit from club in the summer

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has seemingly confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer. The Danish midfielder is in the final months of his contract with the English giants and looks unlikely to extend his time with the club.

Eriksen joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after an impressive six-month stint with Brentford. The midfielder has played 99 times for the English giants, scoring seven goals and providing 17 assists to help the team win the FA Cup and League Cup.

In a discussion with the press while away on international duty with Denmark, Eriksen discussed his future, saying (via MSN):

“I haven’t heard anything from the club, and therefore I assume that the collaboration will stop, that’s how I interpret it. My contract expires this summer and I am prepared to find something new. I am fine with that. Where it will be, I haven’t decided yet. I haven’t tried to be free of contract except after the cardiac arrest, but that was a bit of a different situation."

The Danish midfielder added:

"I am waiting and seeing what offers come in. I am not going to make any hasty decisions, but if the right thing comes, I will take it – but I don’t know what the right thing is. The intention is not to stay in England. I am not going to the USA, we are not going that far. We would like to stay in Europe, but it is too early to go home to Denmark. I feel like I have some good years abroad left.”

Despite their struggles, Eriksen has been decent for the Red Devils this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 1437 minutes across 27 games.

Manchester United striker happy at club despite poor form

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has shared that he is happy at the club despite his struggles in front of goal this season. The Danish striker has struggled to find the back of the net this season amid the club's struggles as they sit in 13th place on the Premier League table.

Talking to the press while on international duty with Denmark, the 22-year-old striker insisted that he remains committed to the club despite his struggles. He said (via FotMob):

"I'm focused on the task with Ruben [Amorim], because that project is incredibly exciting, but Erik [ten Hag] was of course one of the reasons why I moved to Manchester United. He was doing something good and was a talented coach, but it didn't work out, and that's how it is."

"I'm still very happy to be at Manchester United. It's the club I've always dreamed of playing for. And I'm really happy for Ruben. He's a cool character and a cool person. "

Hojlund joined the club from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a reported €73.9 million fee. He has struggled to find form this season, bagging eight goals and two assists in 2350 minutes across 39 games for the club.

