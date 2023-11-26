“I was an auditory witness to their rampant s*xual encounter” - Argentinian TV star claims she ‘heard’ Diego Maradona and Wanda Nara inside hotel room

Diego Maradona allegedly had a "rampant sexual encounter" with Argentine model and TV presenter Wanda Nara.

According to another Argentinian TV personality, Mirtha Legrand, the pair had a very loud sexual encounter in 2006, which she heard from her hotel room. The alleged incident took place at the Costa Galana Hotel in Mar del Plata, some 250 miles from Buenos Aires.

Appearing on the TV program "La Noche De Mirtha," Legrand claimed she heard the pair going at it through the wall of her hotel room, and they were so loud that she couldn't sleep.

"They moved furniture," Legrand claimed. "I don't know what they were doing. This is the truth. I was an auditory witness to their rampant sexual encounter."

Nara was only 19 when she had the alleged encounter with Maradona.

Nara was married to Argentine footballer Maxi Lopez and has three children with him. She met Mauro Icardi through Lopez and married him in 2014. Icardi and Nara announced a split in 2022, and she now has an on-and-off relationship with the Galatasaray star, doubling as his agent. They have two daughters.

Diego Maradona: A maverick footballer

Throughout his career, Diego Maradona was one of the best players in the world, often showing great levels of quality. The Argentine great scored over 350 career goals for club and country.

Maradona is also something of a god in Naples, having championed their most successful era in the 20th century. He led the Partenopei to the Scudetto in 1990, a feat that took 33 years to repeat.

Maradona played for some of the biggest clubs in Argentina and Europe, including Boca Juniors, Newells Old Boys and Barcelona. His success began at a tender age and went on until the end of his professional career.

For all the vices that were evident in his time as a professional footballer, one thing was constant - he was among the greatest ever.